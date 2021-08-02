Thousands lose power after major flash flooding across Utah

OGDEN, Utah — More than 6,000 homes in Utah experienced power outages at some point Sunday after thunderstorms resulted in widespread flash flooding.

A few thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers lost power earlier in the evening in southern Utah, where flash floods have occurred multiple times in the past week. Power was restored within a few hours.

Later in the evening, several hundred in the Salt Lake area and Weber County experienced outages, most of which were also resolved by the end of the night.

Around 10:30 p.m., however, more than 2,500 homes in and around Ogden were hit by another massive outage. RMP sent workers to investigate and repair any damage, and all but about 150 were restored by 11:30 p.m., according to the company's online power outage map.

We are aware of a power impacting 2,530 in Ogden, South Ogden and Uintah Utah. We have dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs. The current estimated time of restoration is 4 am. To report your outage text "OUT" to 759677. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) August 2, 2021

The cause has not been officially determined, but residents in the area reported major flooding as well, including homes being damaged by floodwater.

