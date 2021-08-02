Watch
Thousands lose power after major flash flooding across Utah

FOX 13
Flooded street near 300 South and 200 East in Salt Lake City
Posted at 11:21 PM, Aug 01, 2021
OGDEN, Utah — More than 6,000 homes in Utah experienced power outages at some point Sunday after thunderstorms resulted in widespread flash flooding.

A few thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers lost power earlier in the evening in southern Utah, where flash floods have occurred multiple times in the past week. Power was restored within a few hours.

Later in the evening, several hundred in the Salt Lake area and Weber County experienced outages, most of which were also resolved by the end of the night.

Around 10:30 p.m., however, more than 2,500 homes in and around Ogden were hit by another massive outage. RMP sent workers to investigate and repair any damage, and all but about 150 were restored by 11:30 p.m., according to the company's online power outage map.

The cause has not been officially determined, but residents in the area reported major flooding as well, including homes being damaged by floodwater.

FOX 13 will provide updates on this developing situation online at fox13now.com, as well as on Good Day Utah starting at 4:30 a.m.

