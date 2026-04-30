USDA declares thirteen counties in Utah 'Natural Disaster Areas', providing relief to affected farmers

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared thirteen counties in Utah to be "Natural Disaster Areas", opening the way for relief to farmers affected by record droughts.

The primary counties eligeble are Beaver, Carbon, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield, Grand, Juab, Millard, San Juan, Sevier, Tooele, Uintah and Wayne Counties. Contiguous counties also eligible include Box Elder, Daggett, Davis, Iron, Kane, Piute, Salt Lake, Sanpete, Summit, Utah, Wasatch and Weber Counties. Counties in neighboring states Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico were also included.

Producers in the designated areas will have access to emergency loans which can be used for essential items and services such as equipment or livestock, reorganization, or to refinance certain debts. The FSA would review the loans based on the extent of losses, available security, and repayment capacity.

Many in central Utah were expecting such a declaration as Governor Cox would not rule out a drought declaration if Utah's water woes intensified.

Drought relief offered as Utah farmers brace for one of the worst years on record

Drought relief offered as Utah farmers brace for one of the worst years on record

Drought conditions continue to intensify across the region. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of Utah is now experiencing extreme to exceptional drought, with conditions worsening in just the past week.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from Severe to Exceptional states of Drought during the growing season.