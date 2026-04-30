Kindness, visual arts programs are making Cedar Ridge Elementary stand out

HYDE PARK, Utah — Students and staff at Cedar Ridge Elementary are proving that kindness, creativity, and inclusion are things that make up a Cool School! This week, FOX 13 News visited Cedar Ridge as part of our Cool School of the Week series.

Art teacher Charlotte Hawkins says Cedar Ridge has built a strong culture around creativity for decades.

"My school is so cool because we have a tradition of visual arts at this school," Hawkins said. "I've been here for 15 years now, this school has had an arts teacher for about 20 years, and our kids and our community just love the arts."

Students say those artistic opportunities help make school memorable. One student shared how she and her friends choreographed and performed a dance for the school talent show and then did an aerial on the spot!

Cedar Ridge also highlighted its special education program, led in part by longtime teacher Kay Beck, who has been teaching for 52 years. "The students are much more than their diagnosis," Beck said. "I know a lot about development and so I love to do things and teach them things that improve their quality of life."

Kay Beck promotes things like inclusion and motor skills, including running! Many of her students run 5ks and 10ks for fun and competition. "I just love getting out and running, it's such very nice and it helps your body," said Trevor, a student at Cedar Ridge Elementary.

Cedar Ridge also takes pride in giving back to the community. Members of the student council said they are currently raising money for Tiny Hero, an organization that supports families with babies diagnosed with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, or CDH.

At the end of our visit, Granite Credit Union surprised Arts Teacher Charlotte Hawkins with a donation. "I brought this donation today to celebrate you and all of the amazing work you do," said Charlotte Toone, Branch Manager of Granite Credit Union's new Eagle Mountain branch.

"It's overwhelming, like Kay Beck does for her kids, I do it because I love the students at my school, and I'm just grateful to be a part of this," Hawkins said in gratitude.

If you know a Cool School, you can email Cool School nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.