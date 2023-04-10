USU flight school students escape uninjured from helicopter crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A student-pilot and their instructor walked away without any injuries after their helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter went down around 12:50 p.m. in the Pine Canyon area, located north of Midway and south of Guardsman Pass.

The helicopter belonged to the Utah State University flight school. Officials said the student was practicing landings but misread the crosswind, causing the crash.

Both occupants were unhurt and walked down to Pine Canyon Road after calling 911. They were then picked up by a search and rescue team.

Wasatch County Sheriff's Office

About 10 months prior, another student-instructor pair from the USU Aviation Technology program went down in a plane crash in Cache County. They both passed away as a result.

Another aircraft crash happened Saturday in Morgan County. The small plane reportedly experienced engine failure and lost all power. The 52-year-old man made an emergency landing in a field, and the plane flipped upside down during the process. He was uninjured.