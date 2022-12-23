UTA bus driver speaks out after assault

SALT LAKE CITY — Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.

"I noticed there was an individual at the southern end of the Trax station then we locked eyes and I thought this can't be good then he's asking all the while 'where you from, where you from?' before you know it, he's choking me," Uemura said.

Uemura served 20 years in the military, he said what happened to him Tuesday night was something he's never experienced before.

"I spent a year and a half in the green zone in Iraq in the army nothing like this happened to me, and I get home to my home country and here I am assaulted by this individual," he said.

After the suspect started choking Uemura, he began kicking and punching him in the face and ribs resulting in serious injuries.

"All that trauma caused my left eardrum to be ruptured, a scratch in my cornea, and a laceration about that big on the back of my head that required 6 staples to close it up," he said.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in Uemura's case, but Uemura believes he may have been targeted because of his race.

"I didn't put it together till I got to the hospital why this guy was asking me where I'm from and I'm like I'm from Salt Lake City," he said. "Then I thought oh, 'he means what country are you from', so I'm thinking this is more or less a hate crime," Uemura said.

Unfortunately, Uemura is not the only bus driver to experience this, violence against bus operators is on the rise.

"It became very noticeable during Covid that we saw more incidents involving bus operators and it wasn't just UTA it was throughout the entire United States," UTA Spokesperson, Carl Arky said.

"I've heard of other drivers who have been assaulted, but I think like any job we're just kind of prone no matter if you're a bus driver or clerk at a 7/11 working a midnight shift," Uemura said.

Uemura does plan to return behind the wheel, but he says he will be more vigilant going forward.

"I used to carry pepper spray which I didn't have on me at the time, but I'm thinking in the future always look over your shoulder," Uemura said.

UTA says they will continue to support Uemura's recovery and work alongside the District Attorney's Office as they continue their investigation.