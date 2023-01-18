UTA cuts to just 10 zero fare days in February surrounding NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the success of last year's Free Fare February, the Utah Transit Authority announced it will cut back the number of zero fare days next month to just 10 days.

Passengers along the Wasatch Front will be able to ride UTA transportation for free between Feb. 12-21, which coincides with the NBA All-Star Game coming to Salt Lake City.

Free services include UTA FrontRunner and TRAX trains, as well as all bus services, including Ski Bus, Paratransit, and UTA On-Demand.

In 2022, systemwide UTA ridership increased 16% on weekdays and 58% on Saturdays when free transportation was offered during the entire month of February. Data also showed that nearly 68 tons of pollutants were removed from the roads as a result of the free program.

“Last year’s Free Fare February proved something we’ve long suspected: that free access to transit results in cleaner air, more ridership, and reduced congestion.” Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall said.

While many have supported zero fares year round, a bill that would have offered free public transportation in Utah with a $40-50 million price tag did not advance in last year's legislative session.