UTA launches inexpensive late-night ride service in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Starting this weekend, people who need a late-night ride in Salt Lake City will have an inexpensive service to call upon.

The Utah Transit Authority's "UTA on Demand by Via" will be available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. between May 27 and Labor Day.

Rides will cost $2.50 each way.

UTA on Demand by VIA will serve a 52.5 square mile section of Salt Lake City—including 27 TRAX and FrontRunner stations— but it will not be available for rides to or from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Rides must begin and end in the service area:

Utah Transit Authority UTA on Demand by VIA Salt Lake City Service Area

"Via’s technology matches multiple riders headed in a similar direction into a single vehicle, with routing that allows for quick and efficient shared trips without lengthy detours or relying on fixed route schedules," a news release from UTA says. "After booking a ride, the app will display the pick-up location where the vehicle will meet you. Via is a corner-to-corner service, so you’ll be picked up and dropped off close to your final destination."

According to UTA's website, people who book rides with the Via app can receive up to two free rides.

UTA hopes the service will benefit shift workers in the hospitality industry and others with unusual work schedules.

Click here for further details from UTA.

