UTA train derails after hitting van in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority train derailed Friday after colliding with a van in South Salt Lake.

READ: Utah Transit Authority officially opens Vineyard FrontRunner Station

UTA officials said the S-Line train had derailed near Main Street and Central Point Place.

The driver of the van is believed to have run a red light and was transported to the hospital with injuries, although they are not considered to be life-threatening.

The street has been blocked off as crews work to get the train back on the track.

With the S-Line expected to e out of service for at least a few hours, a bus bridge has been established for commuters between Central Point Place and 500 East.