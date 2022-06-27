Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 11-year-old found safe

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah AMBER Alert was canceled just minutes after being issued after the missing child was found safe Monday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and the Utah Department of Public Safety activated the alert around 2:10 p.m. for an 11-year-old girl who they believed was kidnapped by her biological mother who did not have custody.

At 2:25 p.m., the alert was canceled and SLCPD announced that the girl was found safe in Tooele County.

Another AMBER Alert was also issued Monday morning in Nampa, Idaho, where police believed a babysitter kidnapped two children. They were found shortly thereafter and the alert was canceled.