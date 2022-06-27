Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 11-year-old found safe

shutterstock_662138887 (2).jpg
Shutterstock
File photo of police lights
shutterstock_662138887 (2).jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 16:43:31-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah AMBER Alert was canceled just minutes after being issued after the missing child was found safe Monday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Police Department and the Utah Department of Public Safety activated the alert around 2:10 p.m. for an 11-year-old girl who they believed was kidnapped by her biological mother who did not have custody.

At 2:25 p.m., the alert was canceled and SLCPD announced that the girl was found safe in Tooele County.

Another AMBER Alert was also issued Monday morning in Nampa, Idaho, where police believed a babysitter kidnapped two children. They were found shortly thereafter and the alert was canceled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere