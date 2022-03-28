'Utah and chill;' state named least stressed in US

SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State should change it's official motto to "Utah and Chill" after a new study claims the state is named the least stressed in the entire country.

Using 41 metrics ranging from average hours worked each week to poverty rate and the amount of sleep time residents receive, the WalletHub report shows Utah is the best place to sit back, relax and enjoy a stress free environment.

After sorting through all the metrics, the report was split into four categories to determine which states need to take a chill pill. As expected, Utah fared well in nearly all the categories, with the lower the rank, the better it is for the state:

WORK-RELATED STRESS - 50th

MONEY-RELATED STRESS - 29th

FAMILY-RELATED STRESS - 49th

HEALTH & SAFETY-RELATED STRESS - 28th

As far as individual metrics, Utah topped, or bottomed, the charts when it came to fewest hours worked per week and lowest divorce rate, coming in 50th in each metric.

The only states that come close to Utah's "no stress zone" are Minnesota and South Dakota, while nearby Nevada and New Mexico finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in the study. Louisiana was declared the most stressed state in the U.S., showing that crawfish and Mardi Gras don't guarantee a relaxed vibe.

MOST STRESSED STATES

1. Louisiana

2. Nevada

3. New Mexico

4. West Virginia

5. Mississippi

6. Arkansas

7. Oklahoma

8. Alabama

9. Texas

10. Tennessee

50. UTAH