Utah to appeal injunction in abortion lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General's Office confirmed to FOX 13 News it will file an appeal with the state Supreme Court over a judge's ruling granting an injunction that blocks an elective abortion ban from being enforced.

A petition has been filed with the Utah Supreme Court, beginning the appeals process. The decision to pursue an appeal was not unexpected. Lawyers told 3rd District Court Judge Andrew Stone they would file an interlocutory appeal when he granted the injunction sought by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Utah.

Utah's abortion trigger law bans all elective abortions with exceptions for the health and safety of a mother, fetal viability or in cases of rape or incest. It went into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.