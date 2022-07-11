Judge to decide if Utah's abortion trigger law remains on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge will decide if Utah's abortion "trigger law" will remain on hold.

A hearing is scheduled this afternoon in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court on whether to grant a preliminary injunction request by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Utah to block Utah's ban on elective abortions from being enforced. Judge Andrew Stone previously granted a temporary restraining order that was good for 14 days.

The law, which passed in 2020, went into effect once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and determined states could set policies on abortion. Planned Parenthood and the ACLU sued.

In a new court filing, lawyers for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU urge the judge to continue the injunction. They included statements from three women who currently are seeking abortions in Utah. The women, who filed affidavits under pseudonyms, described their reactions to learning of their pregnancies and their desires to seek abortions.

"I actually first suspected I was pregnant on the same day I first heard about Utah’s abortion ban," said a woman who went by "Ann Moe" in the affidavit.

The Sevier County woman described her personal circumstances that she said do not allow her to care for another child, the burden of having to travel for an abortion and being told she may not be able to obtain one if the judge let the injunction lapse.

"I believe strongly in advocating for families and their right to choose what is best for them, because it is no one’s business but their own. Nobody should be prevented from doing what is right for the benefit of their family. I have decided that the right decision for me and my family is an abortion, and I support Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit to protect patients like me," she wrote.

"Alex Roe" said that she is in her mid-30s in Weber County and also does not have the financial means to care for another child. She wrote that she may travel out of state to seek an abortion, but "I would worry about being out of work and falling short on rent."

"Utah’s abortion ban makes me feel repressed, like people who don’t know me are keeping me down. I am angry that these people want to make this decision for me. I was doing everything I could to not be in this position. I was using condoms and had made an appointment to have my tubes tied. Despite all of that, this happened to me, and I just want to have an abortion as soon as I can," Alex Roe wrote in the affidavit.

"Jane Doe," who is in her 20s and lives in Salt Lake City, said she does not have social or family support to have a baby.

"I am not ready to have kids. I can barely take care of myself. I can’t take care of another human being. I don’t make enough money, and I would not have financial support from my family if I had a child. I want to be able to finish school, I want to go on to have a career. I would not be able to finish my degree if I had a child. I would not be able to work as easily if I had a child. Carrying a pregnancy to term would set me back in terms of work that I’ve done to establish my life," Doe wrote in the affidavit.

In its own filing with the court, the Utah Attorney General's Office argued against the restraining order. The state says abortion has been criminalized in Utah as far back as 1876 (but laws were overturned when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade). The state maintains unborn children have "inherent and inalienable" rights under the Utah Constitution.

