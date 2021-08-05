Watch
Utah Back-To-School COVID-19 information

Safely Back to School
Posted at 7:45 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 09:45:18-04

Kids are heading back to school soon. So we've compiled this helpful list of COVID-19 regulations. This is not a complete list and will be updated as more information enters the FOX 13 newsroom. Check back for updates.

Canyons School District

- Vaccinations: Not required
- Masks: Face masks are not required
- Testing: Not specified
- Quarantine: Students who test positive for COVID-19 required to quarantine at home for 10 days.

Provo School District

- Vaccinations: COVID-19 vaccination not required to enroll in school or join an extracurricular team, but is encouraged for those eligible.
- Masks: Face masks are not required but recommended.,
- Testing: COVID-19 testing not required in most circumstances, including for extracurricular activities.
- Quarantine: It's possible a student may be quarantined if they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19. That decision will be made by the health department.

Tooele County School District

- Vaccinations: TBA
- Masks: TBA
- Testing: Testing will not be reuired to enroll in school or extracurricular activities unless 2% of students and staff test positive for COVID-19.
- Quarantine: TBA

For details about any policy, please check the school district's website and social media pages or reach out to the school directly. This is not a complete list and schools may change policy without notice.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
