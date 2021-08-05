Utah Back-To-School COVID-19 information

Kids are heading back to school soon. So we've compiled this helpful list of COVID-19 regulations. This is not a complete list and will be updated as more information enters the FOX 13 newsroom. Check back for updates.

Canyons School District

- Vaccinations: Not required

- Masks: Face masks are not required

- Testing: Not specified

- Quarantine: Students who test positive for COVID-19 required to quarantine at home for 10 days.

Provo School District

- Vaccinations: COVID-19 vaccination not required to enroll in school or join an extracurricular team, but is encouraged for those eligible.

- Masks: Face masks are not required but recommended.,

- Testing: COVID-19 testing not required in most circumstances, including for extracurricular activities.

- Quarantine: It's possible a student may be quarantined if they have COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19. That decision will be made by the health department.

Tooele County School District

- Vaccinations: TBA

- Masks: TBA

- Testing: Testing will not be reuired to enroll in school or extracurricular activities unless 2% of students and staff test positive for COVID-19.

- Quarantine: TBA

For details about any policy, please check the school district's website and social media pages or reach out to the school directly. This is not a complete list and schools may change policy without notice.