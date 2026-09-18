19-year-old dead after lightning strike after hiking to Mount Timpanogos summit

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One hiker is dead and multiple other injuries after lightning struck near the summit of Mount Timpanogos Friday morning.

Search and rescue crews responded Friday morning at around 6:00 a.m. to Mount Timpanogos after a group of hikers encountered a severe thunderstorm near the summit.

When the group reached the summit, the thunderstorm moved into the area and forced them to seek shelter inside a small structure located near the summit.

The structure was struck by lightning, resulting in multiple people being injured. A 19-year-old male sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased despite efforts to render aid.

Search and rescue personnel responded and worked with other responding agencies to provide medical assistance and move those affected. Officials note "significant challenges" for the responders during the rescue operation, being the location and the severe weather conditions.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life. They also recognize the efforts of the hikers and rescuers who assisted those injured.