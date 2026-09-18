Pleasant Grove residents clean up after flooding, prepare for more rain

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Friday morning's storms brought heavy rainfall across northern Utah, leaving some Pleasant Grove neighborhoods dealing with flooding and cleanup efforts as residents braced for the possibility of additional rain.

For resident Cynthia Miller, the storm quickly turned into a stressful reminder of past flooding.

"It just started rushing into the yard really, really fast and it filled really quickly," Miller said.

She watched from inside her home as her yard filled with water. Miller said it was the second time in the last two years that flooding has impacted her property.

Close-call lightning strike sends Pleasant Grove resident scurrying in video below:

Close-call lightning strike sends Pleasant Grove resident scurrying

At her home, they’re pumping the water out of their yard, but she said there’s already significant damage to the basement of their home because of the storm.

"Every time it rains I'm actually kind of nervous it's going to happen again, and then it did," she said.

Neighbors rushed to help clear storm drains. Although there’s only one drain near her home, Miller said she hopes that the city sees the issue and adds more in the future.

Nearby residents said they were also prepared for the challenges the storm would bring.

"The storms were rolling, the crack of the lightning," said Lance Kidrick, who lives in the area.

Video below shows confirmed tornado touching down in Davis County:

Tornado confirmed to touch down in Davis County

Kidrick said recovering from flooding takes a significant amount of time and help from the community.

"It's a ton of work. It was like 20 people at one time helping us. Trucks bringing sandbags, trying to figure out what to do," he said. "It's stressful because we lost antiques on the last flood. We're still going through stuff."

As residents worked to protect their homes, Pleasant Grove's Public Works Department distributed sandbags and responded to areas impacted by the storm.

Public Works Director Neal Winterton said city crews spent the morning assessing trouble spots and preparing for additional weather.

"Other crews are going to vacuum out storm drains, access what could have been plugged, if there's leaves or branches in the way of inlets, and then prepare for the next event," Winterton said.

Although many areas still need cleanup, community members have stepped up to help one another.

Pleasant Grove Mayor Eric Jensen said the neighborhood response has been encouraging.

"To see neighbors helping neighbors is tremendous," Jensen said.

Miller said support from friends, neighbors and even strangers has made a difficult situation easier to manage.

"I love living where people are willing to help, and we've had total strangers stopping by to help, bringing sandbags, boots for my daughter to wear while cleaning the drain," she said. "It's been really wonderful just having so much support."

While clouds still hang over Pleasant Grove, residents say it is the community's willingness to lend a hand that is helping them recover after the storm.