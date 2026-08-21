Parents in Lehi are concerned by busy highway crossing to elementary school

LEHI, Utah — The students are back in school in Utah County and we’re hearing from some viewers about a potential public safety issue in Lehi.

Concerned parents reached out to FOX 13 News talking about what they say is a busy and potentially dangerous stretch of road that separates their children from their local elementary school.

Locals said that the 1700 West area of Lehi has become ever more lively.

“The school’s great,” said Cameron Barratt. “It’s a lot of young families. Over the last nine years, Lehi’s grown significantly.”

With that, Cameron Barratt has witnessed some growing pains.

“For my kids to get to school, there’s no sidewalk on 1700 West on the east side,” said Barratt.

Barratt has a kindergartener and a second-grader attending River Rock Elementary, but their path to school abruptly ends.

“[That] requires them to cross over 1700 West two different times - one of them without a crossing guard,” said Barratt.

If not, they’re walking on the shoulder of a busy street. Lauren Burke said she’s seen the issue since the school opened in 2015.

“It’s hard to send your kids to school knowing they have to cross two big intersections," she said.

Burke told me that while the area is within Lehi City, some of it is county land.

According to Utah County's Associate Director of Public Works Glenn Tanner, there are two parcels involved: The parcel on the corner of 1700 West and 300 North is on unincorporated county land, and the other is part of Lehi City.

FOX 13 also reached out to the owner of the corner lot, the Dynamic Equestrian Center, there. He said putting in a sidewalk would likely mean removing several of his horse stalls, potentially costing him thousands of dollars in income.

His neighbors recognize it’s a tricky situation for all involved. But they say they really hope that they could come together for a solution for the kids - because they don’t want to see any serious incidents occur.

“This school’s been here for 10 years, Lehi’s grown significantly…and there has to be a safe route for all kids,” said Barratt.

According to Tanner, the department wasn’t previously aware of this issue and intends to investigate it further at the county level. Lehi City has not yet responded.