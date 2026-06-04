Eagle Mountain man arrested for allegedly sharing child sexual abuse materials

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 30-year-old man from Eagle Mountain faces 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after American Fork police say they found he uploaded child sexual abuse materials.

Brett Hilton, 30, was arrested on Wednesday.

The investigation into Hilton started in May 2025, when an electronic service provider reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had uploaded files containing depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct to their account, according to court documents.

In February 2026, American Fork police were assigned the tip, as other agencies couldn't find evidence that it was happening in their jurisdiction. Investigators say Hilton was allegedly using a VPN to mask his identity online.

Detectives obtained IP addresses to track down who was uploading the content and received a search warrant for the company that owned the IP address.

When investigators served the search warrant, they say Hilton stated, "I know what this is about."

Hilton allegedly told investigators that his email address had been hacked and shut down due to the child sexual abuse materials. He also confirmed the email account was the one reported by the electronic service provider.