Family remembers Alan Osmond at funeral service

OREM, Utah — Utah said goodbye to a hometown legend on Saturday.

Alan Osmond died on April 20 at 76 years old. He was the leader of the Osmond Brothers singing group, along with Wayne, Merrill, Jay, and Donny Osmond. After he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, he retired from performing in 1987, but he never stopped entertaining people.

As his family said goodbye, they remembered what he meant to them both in the music world and beyond.

Local News Alan Osmond, oldest of 'The Osmond Brothers' singing group, dies at age 76 Spencer Burt

"We were born into a moving locomotive of wildness, and as we came of age and realized what we had, we were so grateful, so appreciative," David Osmond said. "And to have carried on even the music tradition from our childhood — music is what feelings sound like, and we're feeling everything today."

Alan Osmond's eight sons all wanted the community to hear those feelings, too.

"He always reminded us it's not who you are, but who you become that ultimately matters," Nathan Osmond added. "We stand on the shoulders of a giant. We love our father."

They started their goodbyes in Orem before the final stop in Spanish Fork.

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"Alan wanted noise. He loved giving everyone that 'wow' experience," Eric Krug said.

Krug worked with Alan for years on the Stadium of Fire fireworks show in Provo.

"We were two kids…. He liked fireworks, and I had fireworks," Krug said. "One of the last texts he sent me was: 'Hey Eric, could we attach flamethrowers to drones and fly above the audience and shoot fire out?'"

"Anyone who knew Alan would say, 'Oh, Alan is smiling on this, this is exactly what he would like,'" he added.