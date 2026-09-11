'Grief is not the end of this story;' Utah Valley University arena packed for Charlie Kirk memorial

OREM, Utah — The UCCU arena was filled with young people, wanting to commemorate and celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life.

Emotions were already pretty high when the event got underway with a long Christian rock song.

For nearly thirty minutes, the band had many in the arena singing along.

Then the speakers took the stage.

First up was Sage Lloyd, President of Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University.

“His voice may have been silenced, but the ideas he planted in so many hearts cannot be, and that is what I watched happen over this last year," said Lloyd.

Following Lloyd’s comments, a Charlie Kirk statue was unveiled.

After that, there were comments from Kirk’s friends and associates.

Including longtime Turning Point USA colleague Frank Turek.

“The greater the man, the greater the grief…Charlie was the greatest man I ever knew,” he said.

There were also several tribute videos.

Sage Lloyd said Charlie Kirk’s message may be stronger than ever.

“Because grief is not the end of this story. Love can become action, pain can become purpose and tragedy can become a reminder of what is worth fighting for.”

The tributes continued for more than two full hours, with those in the crowd hanging on every word.