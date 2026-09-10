Salt Lake City Int'l Airport event honors first responders who lost their lives on 9/11

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of construction workers gathered on the tarmac at Salt Lake City International Airport to hold a remembrance event ahead of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

The workers who participated in the event are those involved in the final phase of the airport's redevelopment program.

The solemn ceremony began just after sunrise and featured bagpipers, a moment of silence, and the playing of the National Anthem. The ceremony ended with the song "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)."

Crews with Holder-Big D Construction have held the event for the past 10 years, with remembrance being the reason why it's so important.

"Having that true understanding, just like anything in history, that understanding of what occurred 25 years ago or even further down the road," said Senior Safety Director Angel Medina. "There's an important meaning behind it all."