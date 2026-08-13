Larry H. Miller Utah Open begins 100-year celebration with Special Olympics Short Game Challenge

PROVO, Utah — The Larry H. Miller Utah Open is celebrating its 100-year anniversary of championship golf this week at Riverside Country Club in Provo.

The milestone is highlighted by a $100,000 donation from the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation to Special Olympics Utah.

According to Utah Section PGA Executive Director Devin Dehlin, the event featured the 35th annual Short Game Challenge, which pairs Special Olympic athletes with local leaders, professional golfers and members of the local media in a putting and chipping contest.

"It is the feeling and excitement that we have here at this event every year; it's just a special time of year," said Dehlin.

The Special Olympic athletes are the stars. A'Jay Montoya played in the event for the first time.

"It was really fun," said Montoya. "It's about being with the team, try your best, and learn more, and the next time you get better at it."

The Larry H. Miller Utah Open starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday.