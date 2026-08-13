Two brothers reunite after 20 years apart in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — ﻿Two biological brothers, adopted at birth to different families in different states, were recently reunited, thanks to social media.

Two decades later, biological brothers Keawe Sofoifa and Kali’i Mafi finally met this week at the home of Kali’i’s adopted family in Spanish Fork.

Keawe Sofoifa said he could barely believe it.

“Surreal, I can’t even explain it, can’t even put it into words," he said.

Kali’i Mafi said he was also at a loss for words.

“I really couldn’t believe it. I was in total, like I couldn’t believe it," said Mafi.

And this was a reunion that only happened because both boys were active on Instagram.

About a year ago, Kali’i said he noticed there was another person who went by the name “Kiwi”.

“My first thought when I looked at his page was: ‘Hey, we look exactly the same!

It was super interesting so I DM’d him and was like; ‘Hey, we look the exact same, we’re like doppelgängers,'" he said.

Keawe said he noticed the same thing and quickly responded.

“He was like, ‘Yo, we look alike, both our nicknames are Kiwi and we thought that was pretty cool.”'

Initially, both boys said they didn’t want to get their hopes up and believe it might be true.

But after more conversations and looking at more photos, something clicked.

And Keawe said he finally showed Kali’i’s IG page and the comparisons to his mom.

“I was like; Hey mom, this guy, his name is Kiwi, we look a lot alike. And I showed her and she was like; ‘That’s your brother!' I was like, what? Kind of dazed in the moment and she said, 'Yeah, that’s your brother.”

It was just a strong hunch at first.

But the parents began talking, checking birth records, and finally realized it was true: the boys were biological brothers.

Keawe’s mom, Sandy Sofoifa, said they were overjoyed.

“It was the coolest thing in the world! I knew it when I saw his picture on Instagram," she said.

Kali’i’s mom, Amy Mafi, knew Kali’i had older, adopted siblings out there.

But Mafi said she had no clue he might have a younger sibling.

“He came bursting in the house; ‘You’re not gonna believe this, I might have found a full full biological brother! And I was like, wait, what?”

Kali’i is now the older brother by less than two years.

But after nearly two decades of separation, Keawe said they have a lot of catching up to do.

“We’re just going to be together, as long as we’re together, that’s all that matters, right?”