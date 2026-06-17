Lehi road closed as police investigate pedestrian being struck by vehicle

LEHI, Utah — The Lehi City Police Department has shut down a large portion of Pioneer Crossing after a woman was hit by a vehicle in the area.

Lehi City police first reported the crash at 9:23 a.m., saying that the westbound lanes of Pioneer Crossing were closed between Center Street and 1100 West while an investigation was underway.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the driver of the car that struck the unidentified woman ran a red light just before the collision. The driver remained on the scene and has cooperated with the investigation.

The woman was later transported to the hospital via helicopter.