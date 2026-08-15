Mudslides close roads to trailheads in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Recent downpour has caused mudslides in Utah County, closing several roads while crews work to clear the debris.

Utah County Sheriff's Office has reported a mudslide occurring between Monk's Hollow and the Three Forks trailhead. For anyone who wishes to access their camps, it is recommended to travel through Ray's Valley Road and Hobble Creek.

Fifth Water Hot Springs is also accessible through the Ray's Valley Road parking area and would have to hike down the canyon to the Hot Springs. Officials also note that the trail has been washed out in several places and ask visitors to use caution if hiking to the Hot Springs.

Diamond Fork Road is also closed at Monk's Hollow from mudslides up the canyon; crews are working to reopen the road, though officials advise that the road may remain closed for a "large portion of the weekend."