Arrest made in murder of Saratoga Springs family shot and killed inside home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police have arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile in connection to the murders of Jessica Lyman and Eli Painter Friday.

Due to the suspect being a juvenile, his identity was not released and he has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Detectives have screened two counts of first-degree murder with the Utah County Attorney's Office.

Those charges will be presented to the appropriate court to determine if they will be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

Jessica Lyman and her 8-year-old son, Eli Painter, were both found shot to death inside their townhome on March 28. Painter was declared dead at the scene, while Lyman died days later after being hospitalized.

Saratoga Springs family cooperating with murder investigation, police say:

Family of double-murder victims staying 'hopeful' after warrant's unsealing

Warrants served in the weeks after the deaths claimed issues that law enforcement officials had with family members during its early investigation.

In the joint statement released by the Saratoga Springs Police Department and the Lyman Family, authorities pointed out that the warrants connected to the first steps of the investigation, and were recently released, "provided an outdated narrative regarding the cooperation of the Lyman family in the investigation."

The department went on to say that the Lyman Family had been cooperating with police.