No charges for NBA YoungBoy after being passenger in vehicle found with drugs

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — NBA YoungBoy was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in Utah County where illicit drugs were discovered and seized. He faces no charges at this time.

Kentrell Gaulden was not arrested.

At 4:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 for a traffic violation. The vehicle has three occpants: a male driver, female passenger and the passenger Gaulden. After conducting a probably cause search of the vehicle, illicit drugs were discovered and seized.

The male driver and female passenger claimed ownership of the drugs. Charges are being screened with the Utah County Attorney's Office for the driver and the female passenger.