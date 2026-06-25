Orem teenager held at gunpoint during arrest for evading police

DRAPER, Utah — An Orem teenager is facing nearly a dozen charges after Utah Highway Patrol says he went 117 miles per hour while trying to evade troopers. Video captured by a FOX 13 viewer shows troopers pointing their guns at the teen during his arrest.

William Jackson Dorton, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of failure to stop at the command of police, speeding, reckless driving, and license plate violation, among others.

Video: Orem teen arrested at gunpoint following alleged chase

Video: Orem teen arrested at gunpoint following alleged chase

Court documents state that on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper was stationary on southbound I-15 at the Point of the Mountain when he observed a white Mustang driving past at 105 miles per hour.

The trooper attempted to follow the Mustang, but reported that the vehicle turned off its lights to evade authorities. At one point, the vehicle was tracked going 117 miles per hour during the chase and was seen weaving in and out of vehicles.

Troopers say they called off their chase of the suspect when he exited the freeway. Some time later, troopers once again located the vehicle, again driving without lights on Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol used 'stop sticks' to disable the vehicle as it used an exit from the freeway. Dorton was then arrested without further incident.

When speaking to troopers, Dorton claimed to have run from police 40 times before.