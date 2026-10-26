Police: Provo man admits to stealing $13k worth of technology from workplace after being caught on video

PROVO, Ut. — A Provo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from his workplace.

Vincent Schlosser is accused of taking $13,355 in technology products belonging to Vivint whose headquarters is located on N Riverbottom Road.

According to an arrest report, Schlosser was caught on video removing items like computer servers and printers when no other employees were around.

During an interview with police, Schlosser reportedly admitted to taking the property with intentions of selling it.