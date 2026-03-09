Saratoga Springs man charged with murder in wife's death; remains at large

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Saratoga Springs man, whose wife went missing and was later found dead in a trailer he owned, has been charged with her murder as he remains at large.

Alvaro Jose Urbina Rojas, 57, was charged with one count of murder on Sunday. Police believe he is still in Southern California after fleeing there on the day of the alleged murder.

Saratoga Springs police had asked the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Jeusselem Elieth Genes and Rojas after they were last seen by family on February 26. Family told police that Rojas was supposed to take Genes to work, but they never returned home that night.

The family later learned that Genes didn't arrive at work.

Police pinged the couple's cell phones, and while Genes' was turned off, Rojas' phone showed that it was in the Draper area. Officers also searched the area but were unable to locate either Rojas or his vehicle.

When police spoke to the family, they were informed that Rojas had a camping trailer at a storage facility in Draper. Officers investigated the trailer and, according to court documents, while serving a search warrant on March 2, found Genes' body inside.

The Office of the Medical Examiner determined Genes' death to be a homicide from severe blunt force trauma to the head.

Through speaking with the family, detectives found that the couple had been experiencing financial problems for the last year, which put a significant strain on their relationship. Genes' family said she had recently told Rojas that she wanted a divorce.

Family also told police that over the last several months, Rojas had become very jealous and suspicious of Genes and had reportedly been tracking her whereabouts and going through her phone.

A further investigation found that Rojas had fled the state and was in Southern California. Police say his vehicle was tracked on cameras, along with credit card transactions traced to the area as recently as March 2. Investigators later learned his SUV was seen on cameras in Cedar City, St. George and Las Vegas, and they found he was making purchases in California later that night.

Police said Rojas is likely in a gray 2005 Toyota Sequoia, with Utah license plate number T40 9YB. A family member told FOX 13 News that the license plate number could also be G05 7JM.

Rojas is described as 5’09”, 193 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

