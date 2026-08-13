Public asked for help after unsecured metal pole left driver hospitalized in critical condition

PROVO, Utah — According to the Utah Highway Patrol, around 5 p.m. Monday, a pickup truck was driving through Provo Canyon when a metal pole fell into the road.

The pole then hit the car traveling behind it, crashing through the windshield and striking the driver.

A family spokesperson told FOX 13 News that the passenger was able to steer the car to a stop.

The passenger was unharmed, but the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Lieutenant Zach Randall, the pickup truck was not located, and officials are asking the public for help finding it.

“Don't assume that just because you might be traveling a short distance or you're not traveling on a highway or interstate that it'll stay put. It does need to be secured. Don't leave it up to chance, “ said Zach. “At the very least, litter our roadways, but at the worst potentially cause a crash and injure or even kill somebody else, which we have seen in the past, unfortunately.”

Randall said troopers respond to items in the roadways every single day across the state. As of June 2026, there have been 128 unsecured load-related crashes.

UHP said drivers can face a range of penalties for not securing their loads and encourages drivers to call 911 if they ever see something that appears unsafe.

Utah Highway Patrol asks anyone with information to reach out to them.