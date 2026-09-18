PROVO, Utah — As the Provo metro continues to grow, so too do its job opportunities. According to the firm Economic Leadership, the area ranks first in the nation in job growth over the decade spanning from 2015 to 2025.

Experts say much of that success can be tied to big companies like those within the Silicon Slopes network.

But it's also evident in the vibrant small business communities around Utah Valley.

On the corner of Center Street and Freedom Boulevard in Provo, photography lovers inside theFINDlab shudder to think of a world without film.

WATCH | Provo ranks first in nation in multiple job growth metrics

Report: Provo ranks first in nation in multiple job growth metrics

“It’s ironic because I started Film is Not Dead in a time when people would say film was dead," said Jonathan Canlas, who owns theFINDlab.

He brought the "analog community center" to downtown Provo in 2024, but says it began with his Orem location in 2011.

"Kodak had declared bankruptcy, it was late 2000s,” Canlas added.

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He can see how their focus at theFINDlab doesn’t seem like a viable business.

“I mean we sell and develop and scan film… and it’s 2026,” Canlas said with a chuckle. “I’ve stuck with it, and I don’t think it’s ever been more popular than it is currently now.”

Canlas says his lab is developing more rolls of film than ever, so his team of a couple dozen is growing rapidly.

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"Not only are our sales up by 25 percent, our services are [going through] the roof," said Canlas. “We’ve had to hire four people this year. We’re also looking for one to two more people in marketing."

Experts say there's good reasons behind the strong data.

“We have a well-educated workforce, and that’s appealing,” said Wendy Simmerman.

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Simmerman is the director of workforce alignment at Utah Valley University. She says businesses are often drawn to the region by the labor market and the beautiful surroundings.

“We know that people are moving into Utah - but what’s really cool to me is our kids want to stay,” Simmerman said.

This report looked at the 150 largest U.S. metros, and ranked Provo second in white-collar and blue-collar job growth, while putting the area first in service-sector growth.

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“All the factors that go into why we are doing so well lift the small businesses, lift the ‘solo-preneurs’, like the one-person shops, [and] they lift the big companies like Qualtrics,” said Simmerman.

“It’s not all roses, and there are some very real concerns that come along with this type of growth,” she added.

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But Simmerman says the range of jobs that are available can keep the economic boat afloat - from big box shops to a niche camera store.

“Our diversity is one of our best protective qualities,” Simmerman said.

“Right now, it's definitely feeling like another trendy period," said Richie Jacobson, who works with Canlas at theFINDlab. "While it's up, we’re just stoked that people are keeping the medium alive.”