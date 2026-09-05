Report sheds light on circumstances leading up to fatal Provo plane crash

PROVO, Utah — Multiple aircraft near the Provo Airport reported "moderate to severe turbulence" with several "tall dust formations" around the area shortly before a small plane crashed after taking off.

The report, released by the National Transportation Safety Board, confirmed that the flight instructor sustained serious injuries while the pilot, undergoing instruction, was fatally injured.

The ATP Flight School operation was scheduled to depart the airport via the "Golf Course" departure, which would take them east over the Provo Bay.

Just minutes before the plane cleared the runway, multiple surrounding aircraft reported "moderate to severe" turbulence. Security camera footage from surrounding buildings showed "several areas of tall dust formations" moving south of the airport, in the way of the flight.

According to the footage, the airplane began to descend seconds later, with a splash being observed thirty seconds later.