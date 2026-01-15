School board votes to adopt Timpanogos as name of new school district

OREM, Utah — Following years of work, school board members voted Wednesday night to adopt the Timpanogos name for their new district. The new district will serve Pleasant Grove, Lindon, Orem, and Vineyard.

The move to create a new district started following a November 2024 vote in Utah County to split the state's largest school district into three separate districts.

Those new districts are the Lake Mountain School District, covering Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Cedar Fort and Fairfield, in addition to the Aspen Peaks School District, covering American Fork, Alpine, Lehi, Highland, Cedar Hills, and Draper.

The decision for the name of the new district followed a series of surveys that the district sent out to residents.

According to the school board, Timpanogos School District was the clear favorite from the survey results. Other options were Orchard, Geneva, and Timp. Timpanogos won out in results from each high school in the district and among faculty, parents, students, and the community.

According to the district, Timpanogos had 61.1% of the total vote during the survey period. Orchard School District was the second most popular choice with just 13.8% of the vote.

