Springville police arrest 52-year-old after he was allegedly found with 5lbs of marijuana

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Springville police have arrested a 52-year-old man after they say he was found with five pounds of marijuana inside his home.

Roberto Maldonado was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of possession with intent to distribute, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, possession, and use of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, in early 2026, Springville police were called to a home located near 50 West 700 South, following a tip about possible drug activity. When officers approached the home, they noted the smell of marijuana was present.

On April 29, officers once again received a tip about the residents of the home possibly growing and selling marijuana. That tipster stated that they had smoked marijuana at the home, but didn't see the grow personally.

Again, Springville officers were contacted by someone reporting that the home was being used to sell marijuana. This time, the individual also reported that the homeowner was providing alcohol to underage people at the home.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the home, and police reported finding five pounds of marijuana, packaged in vacuum-sealed bags. Also found were a large number of THC vapes, THC dabs, drug paraphernalia, and a substance police believe to be psilocybin.

Investigators also reported finding a notebook containing names and dates, which they believed to be a buy/owe sheet.

A .22 rifle with ammunition was also found in the home. One of the home's occupants stated that the rifle belonged to Maldonado.