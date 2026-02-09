Utah man returned from Mexico following deportation against court orders

OREM, Utah — Federico Reyes Vasquez, a man who has lived in Orem for over 20 years, is back in the country following being deported in "direct violation of the court's Order."

Vasquez was deported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) back in December, and a judge ordered the department to facilitate his return in 21 days. However, Vasquez's attorney says that the deadline was pushed back to February 5th.

According to his attorney, Alec Bracken, Reyes Vasquez has been in the United States for more than 20 years and was living in Orem.

Bracken says he was first detained there back on December 19, 2025. He was with a friend who ICE agents had gone to pick up, when the agency checked his status and then picked him up as well.

The same day he was picked up, Bracken says he filed a habeas corpus petition.

On December 22nd, a judge ordered DHS to keep Vasquez in Utah while the court looked at the petition. But on the next day, they got a call saying he had already been deported to Mexico.

Bracken says that Reyes Vasquez does not have any criminal history, but he is a Mexican citizen.

“My understanding was that he did not have any status in the United States,” Bracken said. “Although I do believe he has three U.S. citizen children.”

Bracken tells FOX 13 News that Vasquez was brought back to Utah on the night of February 6. He is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail and has a hearing scheduled for February 27th.