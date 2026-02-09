One seriously injured after shots fired report at Dave Gourley Park in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition after officials responded to a shots fired report at the Dave Gourley Park in Kearns Sunday afternoon.

Police received a report of shots being fired at the park just before 4:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, one person was found shot and was transported to the local hospital in serious condition.

Violent Crimes Unit and the Metro Gang Unit are investigation the scene, no other information is confirmed at this time.

