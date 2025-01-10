Utah Department of Transportation completed 138 projects in 2024; here's what they did

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation had a busy 2024, completing 138 projects on Utah's roads. According to the department, the projects' total value is approximately $1 billion.

Here's every project that UDOT says was completed in 2024:

West Davis Highway, from Farmington to West Point ($750 million)- This new, four-lane, 16-mile, improves access to and from West Davis County and finished six months ahead of schedule. The project also improved opportunities for active transportation by adding nearly 10 miles of new trails and connecting several existing regional trails, like the Emigration Trail with the Legacy Parkway Trail. UDOT says they also preserved 1,100 acres of wetlands near the Great Salt Lake.

Airport bridges in Salt Lake County ($9.7 million)- This project extended the lifespan of 19 crucial bridges across the county including the route to Salt Lake International Airport and over I-80, Bangerter Highway, Redwood Road, SR-201 and SR-202.

I-15 bridge work in Salt Lake County ($14 million)- During the summer, UDOT says they repaired bridge decks and fix potholes on 32 bridges on I-15 from 400 North to 11400 South. Joints on six bridges were also replaced.

New I-15 interchange in Washington City ($78.3 million)- UDOT opened a new interchange on I-15 at Main Street in Washington City, near St. George. The project also widened I-15, creating a new travel lane in each direction.

Pleasant Grove Boulevard intersection updates ($16 million)- Enhancing traffic flow and access to I-15 from the intersection of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and North County Boulevard. UDOT also added more left turns, widened Pleasant Grove Boulevard and added new traffic signals to the north and east of the intersection. Crews also resurfaced North County Boulevard from 2000 West to State Street in American Fork and upgraded curbs, gutters, sidewalks and landscaping.

Redwood Road in Taylorsville ($8.5 million)- UDOT widened Redwood Road in Taylorsville from 6200 South to the I-215 interchange, improving access, efficiency, and safety in the area. Additional lanes were added to the eastbound and westbound on-ramps to I-215 to further enhance traffic flow.

SR-67 (Legacy Parkway) from Bountiful to Farmington ($12.1 million)- This project renewed SR-67 from 500 South in Bountiful to the I-15 ramps in Farmington. Crews removed and replaced the top layer of asphalt, repaired soft spots in the road, and updated road signs and striping.

I-15 bridge repairs in Nephi ($17.8 million)- UDOT used this maintenance project to replace the driving surface on two Nephi bridges and completed repairs on seven other bridges in the area. UDOT says 80 lane miles of pavement were rehabilitated.

Provo 300 South improvements ($18.6 million)- Crews repaved 300 South and replaced infrastructure in the area (storm drains, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, driveway access), added safety features (a signalized intersection at 400 East, enhanced lighting and a crosswalk at 200 East) and improved active transportation by adding a pedestrian and bike paths.

SR-39 (Ogden Canyon) safety upgrades ($2.8 million)- UDOT crews installed centerline rumble strips throughout Ogden Canyon and replaced roadside barriers in its narrowest section. These upgrades reduce the risk of crossover crashes and help prevent vehicles from leaving the road.