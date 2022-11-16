Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?

In a joking post to social media, UDOT proposed a modified version of the chosen banner that will fly over Utah in the near future. Instead of a beehive representing the state, the department replaced it with one of Utah's most iconic features: the traffic cone.

"A little disappointed the design committee chose not to include the state flower on the new Utah flag. This is what we proposed. Smh," the post read.

No doubt, anyone who travels on the highways and roads of Utah is familiar with the cones that guide drivers past the endless, nonstop construction projects.

The new Utah state flag, minus the orange traffic cone, was unanimously approved by a special commission last week and will now head to the full Utah State Legislature for a vote.