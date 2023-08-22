Utah family facing cancer battles for both dad, 2-year-old son

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Detective Dustin Ballard's family says he's not used to being the one in need of help — he's usually the one always helping others.

He's a dedicated public servant, two-tour combat veteran, father of six, who works for Kaysville Police in their task force fighting internet crimes against children.

But his sister-in-law Kathryn Grubbs told FOX 13 News that he's now in the battle of his life, not only affecting him, but his youngest son.

"They’re leaning on their faith and God, but just trying to do their best to put one foot in front of the other," she said.

"It’s just, it’s devastating," Alexis Benson, a longtime family friend and spokeswoman for the Utah State Fraternal Order of Police, said of the cancer diagnosis — not only for Ballard but for his 2-year-old son Mack.

Ballard was diagnosed with colon cancer last summer and underwent chemotherapy and multiple surgeries. The family says they were happy to learn just this past May that a CT scan showed that he was clear.

But the relief didn't last long. Just two months later, when Mack — the youngest of the Ballards' six children — couldn't walk well. His mother took him to the hospital, and they learned he had a brain tumor caused by cancer.

Grubbs said the day they learned that devastating news, her brother-in-law's health troubles re-emerged.

"They took him to the emergency room and found that not only did he have a blood clot in his lungs, but he had new tumors in his lungs and liver. So now we have both Dustin and Mack who are being treated for cancer," she said.

Young Mack will move to Primary Children's Medical Center for the next six months to start chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants and radiation, while the family says they wait to learn plans for his dad.

"The guy is just amazing," Benson said. "Still coming into work every day between his chemotherapy, just super positive guy, hard-working man. It’s just been heartbreaking and extremely hard on his family."

They say they're trying to show their support to the family in any way possible, but asked for the community's help, as well.

"Even just thoughts and prayers," Benson said. "You can send a card to the police department here in Kaysville and we'll get it to him, or if you believe in prayers, they could use that right now, too."

His sister-in-law says they've been overwhelmed by the support, but says it has been random acts of kindness that have touched them the most.

"Sometimes when we have such big challenges and it feels like there’s really nothing we can do to make a difference, we have to remember the little things matter," Grubbs said.

She started a GoFundMe account to help the family that has nearly raised its goal.