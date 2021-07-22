Utah family grieves after child dies in hot car

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A day after an 11-year-old boy died after being left inside a hot car, members of the child's family are expressing grief over his loss.

Joshua Hancey was found dead Wednesday after being stuck inside the vehicle for up to two hours outside an American Fork organization that assists those with disabilities. Police initially released Hancey's age as 9-years-old, which was later clarified by the family.

"There are no words to describe the devastation my family is feeling right now. Josh was a loving child who needed extra care, and was gravely mistreated," wrote Hancey's uncle, Dustin. "What Josh endured in his final hours is unspeakable, and nothing I would ever wish on someone else."

According to the family and police, Joshua was picked up from his house by a staff member of Roost Services and taken to the facility. The boy was then left in the car with the windows up. Joshua was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was recovered inside the vehicle.

Authorities expect an autopsy report to be completed Thursday, and then investigators will discuss whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Hancey's family has created a GoFundMe page asking for assistance in paying for his funeral expenses.

"This was not anything we could have expected, and right now we need help," Dustin Hancey wrote. "Rest In Peace Josh, you are very loved."