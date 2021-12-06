Watch
Utah FedEx driver injured after falling from moving truck

FOX 13
Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 17:50:53-05

SMITHFIELD, Utah — A FedEx driver was injured Monday morning after falling out of her truck while making deliveries in Smithfield.

Police said the unnamed 55-year-old driver fell out of the passenger side of the vehicle while rounding a corner on Summit Drive. After falling, the driver suffered a head injury when she struck a curb and gutter.

The driver was first transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

Smithfield police say the accident is under investigation.

