SALT LAKE CITY — Utah First Lady Abby Cox is inviting kids to help those in Ukraine by doing something they do best: Sending heartfelt messages to children fleeing the war-torn country.

"I am asking Utah's school children to write letters and cards, or draw artwork, offering friendship and encouragement to Ukrainian refugee children," Cox said in a press release through her initiative, Show Up Utah . "I have seen how this kind of gift can lift the recipient and develop empathy in the sender. Let's share our caring Utah spirit with those who need it most."

The letters and cards will be included in a shipment of goods through the Larry H. Miller Company's Driven to Assist program , which is collecting money and donations to send to Ukrainian refugees who have fled or are fleeing the country.

Cox asked that these cards and letters be mailed or hand-delivered to the Governor's Mansion, located at the following address:

603 E. South Temple

Salt Lake City, Utah, 8410 2

They must be received by Thursday (March 17) to be included in the shipment.

"Thank you for showing up for Utah's children, and our Ukrainian friends as well," Cox wrote.