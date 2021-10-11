Watch
Utah football team flies to Texas for funeral of Aaron Lowe

University of Utah
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 11, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah football team flew together to Texas on Monday for the funeral of teammate Aaron Lowe, who was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake City house party two weeks ago.

A photo of the flight with the caption, "Headed to Dallas for you, A Lowe," was shared on the team's Twitter account.

Lowe's funeral will be held at noon MST at the Family Cathedral of Praise in Mesquite, a suburb of Dallas. Lowe graduated from West Mesquite High School before attending the University of Utah.

After an investigation, Buk M. Buk was arrested on Oct. 3 for the murder of Lowe, along with attempted murder of a woman who he allegedly also shot, but he has yet to be formally charged for the crimes.

The family asks that donations be made to the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship in the name of Aaron Lowe. Jordan and Lowe were close friends, with Lowe wearing Jordan's No. 22 jersey this year to honor his friend.

