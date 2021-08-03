Utah gets a break from wet weather Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday is going to be dry and toasty. The rest of the week will see a similar pattern with some lingering afternoon showers in the mountains.

Drier air is moving in, which means areas hit hard by flooding can finally start drying out.

There's a slight chance for isolated T-Storms in the Western Uintas, but we're done with the torrential downpours.

Drier air means temperatures are rebounding.

Most valleys will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s with a whole lot of sunshine.

We will notice haze after 9am in northern Utah.

For the rest of this week it will be Dry, dry, dry. High pressure builds and we continue to warm up.

The hottest day of the week will be Thursday, and yes, it'll be a hot one!

