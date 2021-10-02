Utah governor orders flags lowered Sunday for fallen firefighters

SALT LAKE CITY — Flags at all state facilities in Utah will be lowered to half-staff Sunday in honor of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the lowering of both the U.S. flag and Utah's state flag for the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, which will take place Sunday morning in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 will be honored, as well as some others from previous years.

The flags will be at half-mast from sunrise to sunset "in observance of the sacrifices made by firefighters, both in the state of Utah and nationwide," the announcement from the governor's office said.

Utah residents and businesses are encouraged to do the same.

Unified Fire Authority is holding a "Light the Night" tribute for fallen firefighters Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Station 106, located at 1911 E. 3300 South in Millcreek.

@FireAuthority would like to invite you to the “Light the Night” campaign. This year it’s hosted at Station 106 in @MillcreekUT. pic.twitter.com/bqsUHWlFPT — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) September 28, 2021

A national candlelight vigil will also be held Saturday evening in Maryland. Both this service and Sunday morning's memorial can be streamed live online here.