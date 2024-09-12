Utah has several ongoing wildfires; here's where they are and how much has burned

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews are working to contain multiple fires across Utah. According to officials, the fires in the last 24 hours have burned 599 acres.

So far in 2024, more than 1,100 fires have been reported and burned more than 54,000 acres of land. 600 of the fires are being attributed to human actions while 428 can be ascribed to natural causes.

FEED LOT FIRE

In Box Elder County, the 'Feed Lot Fire' started Wednesday afternoon. Currently, it is estimated to have burned 200 acres and is being pushed by the wind. Two structures in the area are being threatened by the fire. There are no estimates of containment from officials.

WILLOW SPRINGS FIRE

The 'Willow Springs Fire' is burning West of Promontory Point. That fire was discovered Wednesday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. So far, the fire has burned more that 350 acres. The fire was reported by someone who claimed to be grinding metal in the area.

Officials with Utah Fire report that the fire is 60% contained. They attribute the containment to, "... favorable weather conditions today, including low temperatures & higher humidity." Fire engines are expected to be at the scene of the fire Thursday to secure the fire's edge and check for interior pockets of heat. Two structures have burned due to the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered for people in the area.

SOUTH WILLOW FIRE

The 'South Willow Fire' is burning in North Willow Canyon near the Grantsville Reservior. The fire is estimated to have burned 48 acres since it was first reported just after noon Wednesday.

There was evacuations in the area but those have since been lifted. Crews say they will be out in the area Thursday to work on establishing containment lines.

Investigators state the fire is believed to have been started by natural causes.

RUDD FIRE

In Davis County, the 'Rudd Fire' is burning on the south-side of Farmington Canyon. Investigators believe that lightning was the cause of the fire. It so far has burned 20 acres.

Crews tell FOX 13 News that the fire is burning in grass, brush, and steep rocky terrain. However, the U.S. Forest Service reports that the fire is not heading toward Farmington and that they believe the fire will be extinguished in the next few days.