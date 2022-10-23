Utah Highway Patrol responds to over 120 accidents due to winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — It's already been a busy weekend for the Utah Highway Patrol due to the winter storm that has brought rain, snow and heavy wind gusts to northern Utah.

Since Saturday morning, UHP troopers have already responded to about 120 accidents on state roads.

One driver was killed Saturday evening near Soldier Summit when their Toyota Corolla left its lane and collided head-on with a pickup truck pulling a camper. No one else was in the Toyota at the time of the accident, and the condition of the pickup truck driver is unknown.

"Right now, with it being the first storm, I think some people have some rust to shake off," said Quincy Brewer.

Brewer said drivers can follow a few simple rules when traveling in winter conditions, and that includes slowing down and increasing the following distance between vehicles.

Along with planning ahead, drivers should have snow tires handy, especially if heading into the mountain areas.

"You may also want to carry food, water and winter clothing in case you get stranded or involved in a crash," added Brewer.