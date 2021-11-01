Video shows drunk driver headed wrong way on I-15

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — Video shared by the Utah Highway Patrol shows an intoxicated driver headed the wrong way on Interstate-15 on Friday.

Dispatch was notified of the driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway near Scipio at 12:40 a.m.

Troopers in the area responded to the location and were able to locate the vehicle. Dash cam video from one patrol car shows the suspect driving past a trooper in the wrong lane.

After the suspect passes, the trooper moves into the proper northbound lanes to chase down and intercept the vehicle. However, when the trooper arrived, the suspect had already stopped and was standing outside his vehicle.

The driver was found to be intoxicated and taken into custody.