Utah Highway Patrol urges drivers to reduce trash on roads, tie down loads

MURRAY, Utah — After road debris contributed to a deadly crash in Kaysville Tuesday night, Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to reduce the amount of trash on roads.

In the last five years, Utah Highway Patrol says they’ve seen a 17 percent increase in calls related to debris on the road.

“It sounded like a sonic boom. It was so loud,” said Abe Dietz of Salem.

Last August, Abe Dietz (driving on I-15 near Pleasant Grove when a shovel came through the windshield at 70 miles per hour.

“I had glass in my face. I couldn’t see any more. I told my wife something just hit me in the head,” said Dietz.

Dietz was able to pull over and somehow is doing okay.

“It was crazy to think of what could have happened and actually what did happen,” said Dietz.

“Its frightening. It’s tragic. It shouldn’t be happening,” said UDOT Spokesperson John Gleason. “Roads shouldn’t be acting as obstacle courses where people have to swerve to miss dangerous debris.”

Just this month, 650 bags full of trash and debris were cleaned up in the Salt Lake area alone.

“It is a big problem that affects not just locally but around the state,” said UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden.

UHP urges drivers to check your load and make sure everything is tied down.

“Secure their loads no matter how far they are going no matter what they are carrying. Gotta make sure those loads stay in the vehicle,” said Sgt. Roden.

If you see something in the road that could case serious problems, it is important to call 911. Fines can reach as high as $700 if your debris causes a crash.