Utah hikers share how they prepare for hot days on the trails

SALT LAKE CITY — On hot days like Sunday, Dylan Walls always brings more water than he thinks he’ll need.

“I would say at a minimum always a liter, but on hotter days like today, I actually have three liters,” said Wall.

It’s important to listen to your body, added Michael Chatwin, who was also out hiking.

“I also listen to my dog,” he said. “So we got about halfway up and he decided it was too hot and started pulling to come back down, and so we came back down.”

On Friday, a father and daughter were found dead in Canyonlands National Park after they got lost while hiking and ran out of water, according to the National Park Service. Later on Saturday, a woman was found dead after suffering from a heat-related incident at Snow Canyon State Park, according to the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.

Peak heat is around 4 p.m., so it’s best to hike early in the morning or late in the afternoon, according to Karen Garthwait with the Southeast Utah Group National Parks.

“In the summer, it is hot as blazes,” she said. “We are looking at triple-digit temps all week long. This is still a busy time for visitors, so it's just important to remember to take care of yourself when you're on vacation. You know our trails are beautiful. You want to bring plenty of water so you can enjoy them. Try to drink close to a gallon of water if you're going to be active during a hot summer day like this.”